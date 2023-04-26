Darnell Washington: 3 things to know about the most dynamic dual-threat TE in the 2023 NFL Draft
ATHENS — Darnell Washington wore the most ironic of numbers at Georgia, donning a “0.”
Not only did that digit belie his contribution in the Bulldogs’ offensive scheme, but it also made his hulking 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame seem even bigger.
Coach Kirby Smart is predicting great success for Washington in the NFL, which should not be taken lightly when one considers he often does not put such opinions out there.
“I think he becomes a weapon in that league,” Smart said at UGA Pro Day. “He’s such a great target and he’s hard to cover.
“He’s a very mature kid. He had to mature at an early age. He’s a father. I think he takes a lot of pride in that. It says a lot about who he is. He’s had a plan since he got here. He’s followed that plan, he’s executed it. He’s been selfless.”
Here are three things to know about Washington, a player many consider a generational talent at tight end.
NFL combine freak
Washington opened eyes at the NFL Combine, his record-83-inch wing span reflecting his impress catch radius, and his 11-inch hand measurement explaining his sure-handedness.
Beyond that, Washington ran an impressive 4.64-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, showed an explosive 31-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump.
Nightmare matchup
Tennessee coaches referred to Washington as “Agent Zero,” explaining what made him so distinctly special.
“Agent Zero — he’s a large human being,” 22-year coaching veteran Brian Jean-Mary said. “You don’t find many tight ends his size. But the thing that’s impressive about him is his ability to play in space, not just to block.
“You throw him the ball downfield, which presents its challenges because of his size. I think he is another guy that’s a nightmare matchup for a lot of people just because of his size and his athleticism.”
Role player
Washington’s humble approach is another of his attributes. The former 5-star recruit refers to himself as a “role player,” willing to be the complimentary piece to pass-catching star tight end Brock Bowers.
Washington celebrates his role as a blocker on touchdowns with the same enthusiasm as when he carries or catches the ball in the end zone himself.
“First play of the Kent State game, he’s running down the field literally jumping in the air, giddy because his other tight end is running a 70-yard touchdown run,” Smart said. “I don’t think you find that many places, because it wasn’t about him.”
As much natural talent as Washington has, his growth into becoming a dominant blocker was learned at Georgia after he found himself embarrassed by NFL types Travon Walker and Azeez Ojulari.
“I’d never blocked against a guy like Travon (Walker) …. or a guy like Azeez (Ojulari),” Washington said. “My mindset flipped from high school, where I want to be physical at the point of attack.”
NFL teams have surely taken note, Washington is physical at every turn on the football field, catching the ball, blocking or running after the catch.