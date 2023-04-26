Darnell Washington: 3 things to know about the most dynamic dual-threat TE in the 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Darnell Washington wore the most ironic of numbers at Georgia, donning a “0.” Not only did that digit belie his contribution in the Bulldogs’ offensive scheme, but it also made his hulking 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame seem even bigger. Coach Kirby Smart is predicting great success for Washington in the NFL, which should not be taken lightly when one considers he often does not put such opinions out there.

RELATED: NFL Combine report, Darnell Washington stock soaring “I think he becomes a weapon in that league,” Smart said at UGA Pro Day. “He’s such a great target and he’s hard to cover. “He’s a very mature kid. He had to mature at an early age. He’s a father. I think he takes a lot of pride in that. It says a lot about who he is. He’s had a plan since he got here. He’s followed that plan, he’s executed it. He’s been selfless.”

Here are three things to know about Washington, a player many consider a generational talent at tight end. NFL combine freak Washington opened eyes at the NFL Combine, his record-83-inch wing span reflecting his impress catch radius, and his 11-inch hand measurement explaining his sure-handedness.

Beyond that, Washington ran an impressive 4.64-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, showed an explosive 31-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump. Nightmare matchup Tennessee coaches referred to Washington as “Agent Zero,” explaining what made him so distinctly special. “Agent Zero — he’s a large human being,” 22-year coaching veteran Brian Jean-Mary said. “You don’t find many tight ends his size. But the thing that’s impressive about him is his ability to play in space, not just to block. RELATED: Washington pairs role player mentality with star talent “You throw him the ball downfield, which presents its challenges because of his size. I think he is another guy that’s a nightmare matchup for a lot of people just because of his size and his athleticism.” Role player Washington’s humble approach is another of his attributes. The former 5-star recruit refers to himself as a “role player,” willing to be the complimentary piece to pass-catching star tight end Brock Bowers.