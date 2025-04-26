Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett has found a new home, as he was taken by the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lovett was drafted with the No. 244 pick in the seventh round. Lovett is the second Georgia wide receiver to be taken in this year’s draft, as the New York Jets took Arian Smith in the fourth round.

Lovett is the third Georgia player the Lions have taken, as they drafted Tate Ratledge with the No. 57 pick and Dan Jackson with the No. 230 pick

Lovett began his career at Missouri, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Georgia. In his two seasons at Georgia, he caught 113 passes for 1,220 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lovett was also a special teams standout during his time in Georgia, working as one of Georgia’s gunners opposite Smith.

“I love Dom. He’s got a great spirit, great kid,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Lovett. “He makes some big plays for us tonight. He is a great leader.”

During his time in Athens, Lovett went 24-4. He was a key member of Georgia’s 2024 SEC Championship team, as he led the Bulldogs in receptions last season. Only Smith had more yards for the Bulldogs.

“I know my time’s done, so I just feel like coming here was a blessing,” Lovett said on his time at Georgia. “I thank the Almighty, and I thank Coach Ward and his staff for inviting me in and welcoming me in with open arms. It’s always going to be Go Dawgs.”

Lovett had a strong performance at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash.

With the selection, Lovett is the XXth Georgia selection to play for Smart since he became the head coach at Georgia. Lovett is the XX Bulldog to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dominic Lovett 2025 NFL Draft measureables

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.40

10-yard split: 1.53

Vertical: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet

20-yard shuttle: 4.27

Hometown: Belleville, IL

