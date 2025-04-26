Warren Brinson is the latest Georgia defensive lineman to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The defensive tackle from Savannah, Ga., was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 198 pick in the sixth round.

Brinson was a long-time contributor during his five seasons in Athens. He appeared in 59 career games for the Bulldogs, making eight career starts.

Georgia has had plenty of talented defensive linemen cycle through Athens in recent seasons, including first-round picks such as Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Brinson played alongside all of them.

“One thing I always say is I’m a diverse player. I can play across the whole board,” Brinson said on what he brings to the next level. “Coach (Tray) Scott really got me ready for that at Georgia’s position versatility. And I was just telling the scouts, if you need somebody to play from a zero to five, you can use me and they’ll have to go. I’m free, just come and grab somebody. That’s my biggest thing is diversity, being able to switch on and off.”

Brinson had his best season as a Bulldog in 2024, despite missing time due to an ankle injury. He notched 26 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 6 tackles for loss in 12 games for Georgia.

During his time in Athens, Brinson won two national championships while Georgia 61-7. Brinson never lost a home game during his time in Athens.

With Brinson off the board, Georgia has now had three defensive linemen taken in the draft. Mykel Williams landed in the first round, being taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 pick. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins went with the No. 139 pick to the Minnesota Vikings.

In total, Kirby Smart has now had 74 players taken during his time as Georgia’s head coach. Brinson is the 11th Bulldog drafted.

Warren Brinson 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2-inches

Hand: 10 3/8-inch

Vertical jump: 31-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-7

40-yard dash: 5.09

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

