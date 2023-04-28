2023 NFL Draft: Georgia football stars primed to be picked on Day Two

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia football’s best offseason commercial continues at 7 o’clock tonight with the 2023 NFL Draft second and third rounds. Departing UGA tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo are likely second round picks with both having earned first-round grades at different points of the NFL Draft process. RELATED: 3 things to know about Darnell, the most dynamic tight end in the nation

RELATED: 3 things to know about Kelee Ringo, the most timely cornerback in the land Washington and Ringo became household names in the SEC with their highlight-friendly performances, and they will likely come up quickly during the televised event (ESPN, NFL Network). Other SEC stars of note who are expected to be early picks in the second round (no thanks to the Georgia defense) are Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Bulldogs beat both the Wildcats and the Vols last season, thanks in large part to Kenny McIntosh and Chris Smith, two other Georgia team leaders and fan favorites. McIntosh’s versatility and Smith’s timely big plays were noted by NFL teams and give them a shot at hearing their names called in the second or third round even after both ran disappointing 4.72-second times in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Stetson Bennett and Robert Beal are two sixth-year Georgia seniors who are long shots on the second-day radar. Beal and Bennett seam more likely to be drafted on Day Three (Rounds 5-7) or sign as free agents, along with Warren McClendon, Kearis Jackson and Jack Podlesny.