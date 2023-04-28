Georgia star Malaki Starks drums up NIL deals with Beats by Dre, Biosteel

Georgia safety Malaki Starks has struck an NIL deal with Beats by Dre and Biosteel, his marketing value driven up by earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors on the Bulldogs’ elite championship defense last season. Starks recently said he plans to deliver even more value to the Bulldogs’ defense as a sophomore. “The difference between last spring and this spring is I’ve been through a year and I kind of know how the system works,” Starks said.

“I’m still learning each and every day, but I think I’m a little bit more hungry than I was last spring.” Starks figures to have a few more dollars to eat in his pocket after signing with the well-respected, high-profile brands. “We are proud to announce that Malaki has agreed to terms with two new national partnerships in Beats by Dre and Biosteel,” said Alexi Hecht, the NIL Executive Director at ESM.