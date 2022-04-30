Nakobe Dean third-round steal of 2022 NFL Draft, cleared for Philadelphia Eagles rookie camp

ATHENS — The NFL took note of the talent in the Georgia football program, selecting nine Bulldogs in the first three rounds. But too many teams in search of a linebacker missed the memo on Nakobe Dean. The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten themselves a third-round steal with the 83rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman told media Dean will be on the football field this week for rookie camp, per a Yahoo report. Further, Dean has been cleared by independent doctors after suffering what was classified as a "pectoral strain" and will not require surgery.

Dean will be ready for some football after what had to be a frustrating and painful Friday night of playing the waiting game. One can only imagine what was going through Dean’s mind as he slipped deeper and deeper into the 2022 NFL Draft. Dean never gave anyone any reason to doubt him at Georgia. Dean proved up to the hype as a can’t-miss 5-star recruit after signing with UGA out of Horn Lake, Miss. So why wasn’t he being given the chance to prove himself as the can’t-miss projected first-round NFL pick he started this process with after winning the national title? It was the NFL Combine, and specifically, the way some teams interpreted the medical examination portion.

Never mind that at Georgia, Dean had proven a gamer, starting every game in 2020 despite dealing with a labrum injury for much of the year. Dean underwent surgery following the season, after helping the Bulldogs to what was then their fourth-straight Top 10 finish. Dean was limited in 2021 spring drills, but he was not completely sidelined. Coach Kirby Smart, who’s constantly looking for creative ways to keep players in development, allowed Dean to stay in the center of the action. Dean, despite his debilitating physical injury, remained mentally strong by dressing out for spring practices — pads and all — and staying in the huddles to call plays. Of course, it was all mental reps once the ball was snapped and Dean was safely out of the way.