  • Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    21
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    24
    Howard Bison
    23
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    33
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    3
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    38
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    7
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    31
  • Louisville Cardinals
    29
    4th QTR
    8:08
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    28
    Missouri State Bears
    17
    4th QTR
    11:43
    Kansas Jayhawks
    27
    Stanford Cardinal
    Sat, 9/2 on CBS Sports Network @3:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i Warriors
    East Carolina Pirates
    Sat, 9/2 on Peacock @4:00 ET
    (2) Michigan Wolverines
  • Colorado Buffaloes
    Sat, 9/2 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (17) TCU Horned Frogs
    Bowling Green Falcons
    Sat, 9/2 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Liberty Flames
    LIU Sharks
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Ohio Bobcats
    Utah State Aggies
    Sat, 9/2 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Ball State Cardinals
    Sat, 9/2 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (20) Oklahoma Sooners
    Virginia Cavaliers
    Sat, 9/2 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (12) Tennessee Volunteers
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU Mustangs
  • Northern Illinois Huskies
    Sat, 9/2 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College Eagles
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    Sat, 9/2 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Purdue Boilermakers
    Western Carolina Catamounts
    Sat, 9/2 on SEC Network+ @5:00 ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Robert Morris Colonials
    Sat, 9/2 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force Falcons
  • Mercer Bears
    Sat, 9/2 on SEC Network+ @6:00 ET
    (22) Ole Miss Rebels
    Akron Zips
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple Owls
    Northern Iowa Panthers
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State Cyclones
    East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
  • Portland State Vikings
    Sat, 9/2 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    (15) Oregon Ducks
    South Florida Bulls
    Sat, 9/2 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    Tennessee State Tigers
    Sat, 9/2 on NBC @7:30 ET
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    UMass Minutemen
    Sat, 9/2 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
  • Buffalo Bulls
    Sat, 9/2 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    Sat, 9/2 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Indiana Hoosiers
    Boise State Broncos
    Sat, 9/2 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (10) Washington Huskies
    Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
  • UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
    Hawai'i Warriors
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
  • San Jose State Spartans
    28
    Final
    (6) USC Trojans
    56
    Florida International Panthers
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    22
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    UCF Knights
    56
    St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
    17
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    35
  • Rhode Island Rams
    35
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    42
    Elon Phoenix
    17
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    37
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    14
    South Dakota Coyotes
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    35
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    7
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    42
    Florida Gators
    11
    Final
    (14) Utah Utes
    24
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    10
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    North Carolina A&T Aggies
    6
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    35
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Georgia football will start its first season in five years without Stetson Bennett on its roster on Saturday, but the former Bulldog QB is plenty busy these days in Los Angeles.

The Rams’ plan is to stick with starter Matthew Stafford at quarterback this season, but Bennett could be one snap away from playing behind an aging veteran who has dealt with back issues.

Los Angeles opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Seattle, with Bennett currently the only other QB on the 53-man active roster.

Rams general manager Les Snead explained what would happen if Bennett were pressed into action while assessing his preseason earlier this week.

“If we ever had to get to Stetson, at that point and time, there be a game plan that would be put tougher,” Snead said. " …. we would probably reduce some things, and it would be a different package than what Matthew can take into the game, and it would be tailored more to what Stetson can be and less of what he can’t do.

“You never really want to get to your backup quarterback, but that is definitely possible in the NFL — the vision is to not get there, and we’re still guessing about Stetson a year from now.”

Snead explained how Los Angeles drafted Bennett in the fourth round with hopes the “super powers” he flashed at Georgia in 2022 would transition into the NFL.

Bennett did indeed make his fair share of highlight plays, often outside the pocket with his feet.

But PFF graded Bennett the lowest of the 70 NFL quarterbacks to attempt passes in the preseason, and he was pulled in his final preseason start after throwing two interceptions on the Rams first three drives in a 41-0 loss.

“You’re always trying to predict whether — and I called it the super powers — the skill set that he displayed in college, does it transfer to the NFL,” Snead said. “We did get to see some of the mobility, and ability to use that mobility within the pocket and move the chains, and he was a guy that was not necessarily, or I would say a little bit fearless sometimes in terms of trying to make a play, we did see some of that.

“Like a lot of rookie QBs, not there yet, and the transition to the NFL can be humbling at times, and he has gone through that.”

Bennett remains confident he can adapt, saying he just wants to be coached up in Los Angeles and is willing to do whatever it takes to improve.

“I like to be coached,” Bennett told The Athletic earlier this week. “Like, if something is wrong, tell me. Get on me. I’ll fix it, because I want to. Yell at me. Tell me to do better, because I’ve got to do better for the team.

That’s the attitude Sean McVay said he likes in Bennett, is his ability to put the bad plays behind him.

“Usually if you can overcome those lessons, and apply them,” Snead said, “you have a good shot of evolving to whatever potential you might have.”

Rams’ GM shares how offense would change if Stetson Bennett pressed into …
Georgia football will start its first season in five years without Stetson Bennett on its roster on Saturday, but the former Bulldog QB is plenty busy these days in Los …
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett ready for NFL backup role: ‘I’m coachable .... get on me, …
Stetson Bennett is ready to work his way up and show improvement after his heavily scrutinized up-and-down preseason performances.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football places 50 on opening day NFL rosters following cut-down …
NFL rosters were cut down from 90 to 53 on Tuesday. While some Bulldogs were cut and await to find out their NFL futures, Georgia will still be represented.
Connor Riley
Washington Commanders waive Jake Fromm after strong close to NFL preseason
Jake Fromm made a statement with his play in the preseason for the Washington Commanders. Yet it wasn’t enough to make the team, as the former Georgia quarterback was waived …
Connor Riley
Jake Fromm proves ‘worthy,’ leads Washington to victory in final NFL …
Jake Fromm was a winner at Georgia, and he has proven himself a winner once again while looking to earn a roster spot with the Washington Commanders this NFL preseason.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time, how to stream, TV channel, …

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: Why the UT-Martin game means everything to one …

Jeff Sentell
What changed with Carson Beck to at last becomes Georgia’s starting …

Connor Riley
Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality calls out colleagues for …

Brandon Adams
