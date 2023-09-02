“You’re always trying to predict whether — and I called it the super powers — the skill set that he displayed in college, does it transfer to the NFL,” Snead said. “We did get to see some of the mobility, and ability to use that mobility within the pocket and move the chains, and he was a guy that was not necessarily, or I would say a little bit fearless sometimes in terms of trying to make a play, we did see some of that.

“Like a lot of rookie QBs, not there yet, and the transition to the NFL can be humbling at times, and he has gone through that.”

Bennett remains confident he can adapt, saying he just wants to be coached up in Los Angeles and is willing to do whatever it takes to improve.

“I like to be coached,” Bennett told The Athletic earlier this week. “Like, if something is wrong, tell me. Get on me. I’ll fix it, because I want to. Yell at me. Tell me to do better, because I’ve got to do better for the team.

That’s the attitude Sean McVay said he likes in Bennett, is his ability to put the bad plays behind him.