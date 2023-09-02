Georgia football will start its first season in five years without Stetson Bennett on its roster on Saturday, but the former Bulldog QB is plenty busy these days in Los Angeles.
The Rams’ plan is to stick with starter Matthew Stafford at quarterback this season, but Bennett could be one snap away from playing behind an aging veteran who has dealt with back issues.
Los Angeles opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Seattle, with Bennett currently the only other QB on the 53-man active roster.
Rams general manager Les Snead explained what would happen if Bennett were pressed into action while assessing his preseason earlier this week.