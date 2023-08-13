Stetson Bennett exciting as ever in NFL debut with Los Angeles Rams

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Stetson Bennett’s NFL career picked up where his collegiate career ended on Saturday night, and in much the same fashion.

Some seven months after directing a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win for Georgia in SoFi Stadium, Bennett flashed upside for the Los Angeles Rams in NFL preseason action.

Bennett’s team was on the wrong end of a 34-17 score in the loss to the San Diego Chargers, but not before the former Bulldogs’ player had shown his playmaking abilities.

“I thought it was alright,” Bennett said after the game. “I thought there some bone-headed plays that I made, I thought there were some good plays that I made.”

Bennett was 17-of-29 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown, leading two more drives that resulted in scores while playing in eight of Los Angeles’ 11 offensive series.

Bennett came off the bench in the second quarter and directed a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass.

“I thought there was a lot of good opportunities for him to be able to learn from,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said, “and you could see some of the things that excite us about him.”

Bennett said things got better as the game progressed.

“It’s the first NFL game you’re playing in, and you’re going to be a little nervous and try to make a play when sometimes plays aren’t there,” Bennett said. “But then as it started to groove, we started calling plays and started to settle in.”

McVay said he saw Bennett settle into more of a rhythm in the second half.

“There were some tough situations you could see the athleticism where he escaped; the one scoring drive when Royce (Freeman) ended up punching it in, I thought he was able to get into a rhythm.

“He did a good job being able to exhaust some of his progressions. It was a step in the right direction.”

Former Georgia star quarterback and NFL Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford did not dress for the game, and veteran Brett Rypien got the start and played the first three series.

Rypien, listed as the co-No. 2 quarterback with Bennett by the Rams, was just 3-for-6 passing for 11 yards after starting and playing the first three series of the game.

ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Stetson Bennett exciting as ever in NFL debut with Los Angeles Rams
Stetson Bennett’s NFL career picked up where his collegiate career ended on Saturday night, and in much the same fashion.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in …
ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh on deck amid injured Seattle backfield, …
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and team captain Kenny McIntosh is in position to compete to become the “next man up” in Seattle after injuries sidelined the Seahawks lead …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: ‘Steady’ Stetson Bennett adjusting to making NFL throws with L.A. …
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett continued to raise eyebrows this weekend with the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star Sony Michel retires from NFL, ‘it’s a bummer’
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel has retired from the NFL after playing five seasons at the professional level.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injuries and availability, 3 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH Kirby Smart sounds off on all 3 Georgia quarterbacks after …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Live Updates from Kirby Smart Scrimmage One: ‘We have an extremely …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Stetson Bennett exciting as ever in NFL debut with Los Angeles Rams

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.