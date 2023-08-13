Stetson Bennett exciting as ever in NFL debut with Los Angeles Rams

“I thought it was alright,” Bennett said after the game. “I thought there some bone-headed plays that I made, I thought there were some good plays that I made.”

Bennett was 17-of-29 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown, leading two more drives that resulted in scores while playing in eight of Los Angeles’ 11 offensive series.

Bennett came off the bench in the second quarter and directed a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass.

“I thought there was a lot of good opportunities for him to be able to learn from,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said, “and you could see some of the things that excite us about him.”

Bennett said things got better as the game progressed.

“It’s the first NFL game you’re playing in, and you’re going to be a little nervous and try to make a play when sometimes plays aren’t there,” Bennett said. “But then as it started to groove, we started calling plays and started to settle in.”