ATHENS — Matthew Stafford is making headlines on Sunday for his incredible success after overcoming offseason back issues, but off the field, he’s been just as impressive off the field.

Stafford recently took time to send a signed football and a personal video to 30-year-old Mitch Brummell, a brain cancer patient from Rockford, Mich., who moved to Los Angeles to seek specialized care.

Stafford, who played his first 12 years of his 17-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions, thanked Brummell for being a loyal fan and shared his well wishes and encouragement.

For Georgia fans and NFL fans alike, it’s one more reason to root for Stafford, who in his first season in Los Angeles led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Coach Mark Richt recruited and worked with current and former UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to help develop Stafford into becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft after his three-year career with the Bulldogs.

Some 17 years later, Stafford is almost unstoppable on the field, recently becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 20 or more touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games of the season after a 34-10 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Stafford was 24-of-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, looking sharp as ever in his incredible rebound from back issues that limited his offseason work.

Stafford, asked the key to the team’s growth, said that it has been the team’s continued improvement.

“We’re continuing to grow,” Stafford, the NFL’s ninth all-time leading passing yardage and passing touchdown leader, said after the Rams won their third consecutive game.

“It’s not like we’ve got it all figured out, we just continue to try to play team football.”

Stafford spread the praise out throughout the team, including head coach Sean McVay.

“We’ve got great players at all positions, on the offensive line and then our skill guys,” Stafford said, “(and) Sean is doing a helluva job devising plays for us to go out there and be successful and our guys are executing.”

Stafford’s 21 passing touchdowns lead the NFL, as do his 268.4 yards passing per game among quarterbacks with at least three starts this season.