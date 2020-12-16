Nyland Green, elite in-state 2021 defensive back, officially signs with Georgia football

Given what Georgia stands to lose at cornerback from the 2020 team, there’s a case to be made it was one of the more important recruiting positions in this 2021 cycle. And Georgia now officially has its top cornerback recruit officially in the class, as Nyland Green has signed with the Bulldogs.

Nyland Green is now the highest-rated Georgia football defensive back signee in the 2021 class

Green is the nation’s No. 69 overall recruit and the No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 cycle. He is from Covington, Ga., the same hometown as current Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds.

Yesssssssir !!!!! Welcome to the family brudda 💙 https://t.co/PUgNAgrfVa — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) December 8, 2020

Green is one of four defensive backs in the Georgia 2021 recruiting class, as he joins the likes of David Daniel, Kamari Lassiter, De’Jahn Warren and Javon Bullard. Of those four, Green is the highest-rated prospect in this class.

Early playing time prospects for Nyland Green with Georgia football

Green’s path to the field will largely depend on what happens with Stokes and cornerback Tyson Campbell. Both players have decisions to make about their NFL futures following the 2020 season. If both decide to go pro, Green will have an excellent chance to step in early for the Bulldogs. Senior DJ Daniel has already accepted a Senior Bowl invite.

Georgia does have the likes of Ameer Speed, Tyrique Stevenson, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber as options but none of them have seen significant first-team reps at the cornerback position. Stevenson has played at the star or money positions in Georgia’s defense, while Speed has worked on special teams. Ringo was a 5-star signee in the 2020 class, but he did not play during his first season in Athens due to a labrum injury.

Green is an early enrollee so that will give him a potential jump on landing in Georgia’s secondary in the 2021 season.

Georgia football beat out some heavy hitters for Nyland Green

Green was not an easy win for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail, as his recruitment took many twists and turns. For a time, Clemson was the leader. Then it was Auburn. After that Tennessee seemed poised to land the cornerback.

But the Bulldogs were always consistent in their recruitment of Green. And as the other schools began to fade, Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren stayed consistent. And that won out in the end for Green.

Green is the No. 9 ranked player in the state for the 2021 recruiting cycle. With him in the class, Georgia has commitments from seven of the top-11 players in the state for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Nyland Green wants to open up a homeless shelter when he’s done with football

When he hangs up the cleats, Green already knows what he wants to do and how he wants to give back to his community.

“I know outside of football I would like to open a homeless shelter,” Green told DawgNation. “To take care of kids that are younger than me or less fortunate than me. Maybe somebody that doesn’t have what others have. I’d love to do that. I feel like we should be here to help one another out.”

Green added that he enjoys giving back to his community, perhaps even more so than intercepting passes.

“I’m always smiling but when I do that then God puts that on my heart to help somebody and that puts an even bigger smile on my face,” Green said.

“Just helping anybody. People younger than me. Our youth. Really just helping anybody in general.”

Nyland Green played all over the field for Newton High School

Green didn’t just star as a defensive back in his time at Newton High School, the same one that produced former Georgia Bulldog JJ Holloman. He also played wide receiver, where he helped hone his ball skills. That will help him at the next level for Georgia.

But he also served as the long-snapper for his high school team. The big-time cornerback prospect brings a lot of skills and talents to this Georgia class.

Nyland Green story history with DawgNation

Nyland Green highlights

