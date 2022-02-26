SEC releases Media Days schedule, way-too-early question for each program

ATHENS — The SEC released its schedule for the annual Media Days which will be held in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Hotel at CNN Center. Kirby Smart, coach of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, will appear along with select UGA players on Wednesday, July 20, in the same rotation with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, new Florida coach Billy Napier and and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. The event kicks off on Monday, July 18, with first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Four coaches and their respective player representative rotate onto the schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by Alabama coach Nick Saban. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will also be on the Tuesday media schedule along with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. The Wednesday rotation of Smart, Pittman, Napier and Stoops is sure to make national headlines, and so is the trio of SEC coaches that appear on Thursday.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will be on the Thursday stage along with Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. The programs have yet to announce which players they will bring. Here’s a way-too-early question for each program: MONDAY Ole Miss: Biggest area of concern after losing more production than any SEC school?

Missouri: Why did/didn’t Tigers win recruitment for Georgia transfer JT Daniels? LSU: The biggest difference between running SEC program offseason and Notre Dame? TUESDAY Alabama: Role Jermaine Burton will play in offense led by Heisman Winner Bryce Young Mississippi State: Could the Bulldogs be a dark horse to win the SEC West Division? Vanderbilt: What evidence is there the Commodores can compete in the SEC? South Carolina: What sort of leader and talent is Spencer Rattler proving to be? WEDNESDAY

Georgia: What does the quarterback picture look like entering fall drills? Kentucky: Impact of San Francisco QB coach Rich Scangarello as new OC? Florida: How has team adapted to Saban-like culture shift under Billy Napier? Arkansas: What’s needed to take the next step from respectability to contender? THURSDAY Texas A&M: What’s a realistic timeline for Aggies to reach a first-ever SEC title game? Tennessee: Is quarterback Hendon Hooker a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender?