Recent injuries to impact Georgia football kickoff return unit

When asked about the state of Georgia’s kick returners earlier in August, Kirby Smart confidently listed Georgia’s top two options as Kenny McIntosh and Kearis Jackson. It makes sense, as Jackson served as the team’s punt returner last season, while McIntosh has returned kicks in each of the previous two seasons for Georgia. But recent injuries could force some tweaks to that unit. Jackson exited Saturday’s scrimmage with an ankle or Achilles injury. “Kearis (Jackson) has an Achilles or ankle that is bothering him about halfway through the scrimmage,” Smart said. “We thought he could’ve gone, he thought he could’ve gone, but we held him in the back half of the scrimmage.”

In addition to kickoff return, Jackson is a viable option as Georgia’s punt returner and is expected to be a starting wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Other names to know for punt return include Ladd McConkey, Dominick Blaylock and Mekhi Mews. McConkey and Blaylock have both returned punts in the past for the Bulldogs. Keeping Jackson healthy will be paramount for a Georgia wide receiver room that has already seen Arian Smith and De’Nylon Morrissette deal with injuries. Jackson was limited in parts of the 2021 season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. McIntosh’s involvement will be worth watching for a different reason. By all accounts he has had a standout camp for the Bulldogs, cementing himself as one of the key leaders on the team. He’s someone who is capable of doing just about everything for the Bulldogs.