Sense of urgency: Kirby Smart needs some answers spring football can provide

ATHENS — Kirby Smart needs some answers, now. Not all the answers, not most of them, and probably not even half of the answers he has about his Georgia football team. There is a long way to go before the Bulldogs open the season with Oregon on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.

But there are also a lot of holes, leadership roles, depth chart decisions positions of need to be dealt with on this football team. Georgia has completed nine of the allotted 15 spring football workouts as of the first team scrimmage held on Saturday. RELATED: Georgia football Scrimmage One report: Bennett holds job, Blaylock shines

Fourteen of the 18 game captains from last season’s team are no longer in the clubhouse. Defensive captains moving on: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Adam Anderson, Lewis Cine. Offensive captains moving on: JT Daniels, James Cook, Jamaree Salyer, Zamir White, John FitzPatrick, Justin Shaffer and punter Jake Camarda. The four players returning who have been captains are: Chris Smith, Nolan Smith, Kearis Jackson and Warren Ericson. The leadership void might explain why Kirby Smart chose to put quarterback Stetson Bennett on blast earlier this spring and tell the media and public he’s still challenging him in areas that involve going to class, doing the “right thing” and making better decisions on the field. RELATED: Kirby Smart’s challenge to Stetson Bennett resonates Bennett should start

It makes a lot of sense for Bennett to continue to start at quarterback because of his experience running Todd Monken’s NFL-style offense and the team’s success last season. But more than experience, Smart needs stability, leadership and good decision-making at the position. The first decision is who will lead the offense at quarterback? It should be Bennett — that would be the most convenient and conventional scenario. But it doesn’t have to be that way if there are issues in the quarterback room that force Smart’s hand to make a change. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, both, are extremely capable to the extent a case could be made Georgia’s won-loss total in 2022 would be the same with either under center when one considers Todd Monken’s offensive genius. Bigger challenge for offense