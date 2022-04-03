Sense of urgency: Kirby Smart needs some answers spring football can provide
ATHENS — Kirby Smart needs some answers, now.
Not all the answers, not most of them, and probably not even half of the answers he has about his Georgia football team.
There is a long way to go before the Bulldogs open the season with Oregon on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.
But there are also a lot of holes, leadership roles, depth chart decisions positions of need to be dealt with on this football team.
Georgia has completed nine of the allotted 15 spring football workouts as of the first team scrimmage held on Saturday.
RELATED: Georgia football Scrimmage One report: Bennett holds job, Blaylock shines
Fourteen of the 18 game captains from last season’s team are no longer in the clubhouse.
Defensive captains moving on: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Adam Anderson, Lewis Cine.
Offensive captains moving on: JT Daniels, James Cook, Jamaree Salyer, Zamir White, John FitzPatrick, Justin Shaffer and punter Jake Camarda.
The four players returning who have been captains are: Chris Smith, Nolan Smith, Kearis Jackson and Warren Ericson.
The leadership void might explain why Kirby Smart chose to put quarterback Stetson Bennett on blast earlier this spring and tell the media and public he’s still challenging him in areas that involve going to class, doing the “right thing” and making better decisions on the field.
RELATED: Kirby Smart’s challenge to Stetson Bennett resonates
Bennett should start
It makes a lot of sense for Bennett to continue to start at quarterback because of his experience running Todd Monken’s NFL-style offense and the team’s success last season.
But more than experience, Smart needs stability, leadership and good decision-making at the position.
The first decision is who will lead the offense at quarterback?
It should be Bennett — that would be the most convenient and conventional scenario.
But it doesn’t have to be that way if there are issues in the quarterback room that force Smart’s hand to make a change.
Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, both, are extremely capable to the extent a case could be made Georgia’s won-loss total in 2022 would be the same with either under center when one considers Todd Monken’s offensive genius.
Bigger challenge for offense
Bennett, or whoever is at quarterback, figures to have to make more plays next season as the defense doesn’t figure to be as dominant.
A less dominant defense means:
• field position won’t be as good
• not as many offensive possessions (fewer three-and-outs forced)
• not playing from ahead as often
No doubt, there was a direct correlation between the defensive dominance and many of the high-efficiency ratings from last season’s offense.
The SEC Championship Game, won by Alabama 41-24, served as evidence of how quickly things could change when the other team was scoring and the Bulldogs were forced to play from behind.
RELATED: Georgia suffers complete team loss against Tide in SEC title game
It’s also worth noting opposing defenses will likely have a better feel for Monken’s offense, and that will reduce the margin of error at the quarterback position.
The good news is this offensive line has the potential to be dominant, and running backs Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have great talent.
The run game will be good enough to set up the play-action game, and Bennett has shown he can be efficient.
Offensive line jam
Another decision is setting a pecking order on the offensive line, particularly sorting out the offensive guard position.
Georgia has an embarrassment of riches on the offensive line, and the numbers dictate there will be players who enter the transfer portal. And they will be good players.
Senior Owen Condon, who opened the 2020 season as a starter, has already transferred to SMU.
Smart and new Georgia offensive line coach Stacey Searels get to choose which linemen they want to stay by how they set the depth chart and who they play.
To date, the offensive guards Smart has chosen to talk to the media are Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss and Devin Willock. Tate Ratledge was the starting offensive guard entering last season and could re-take a starting job once healthy again next fall.
Sedrick Van Pran appears set at center with Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon at the offensive tackle positions.
Where does Amarius Mims fit in? Micah Morris? Chad Lindberg? Clay Webb? Jared Wilson?
Unesettled secondary
Another decision looks like more of an issue, and that’s the lack of experience in the secondary, and the amount of attrition that has taken place.
Part of the issue could be that Smart is on his third secondary coach in the past three years after Charlton Warren and Jahmile Addae moved on after the 2020 and 2021 seasons giving way to Fran Brown.
But there have also been talented players, including former UGA starters, leaving the ranks: Latavious Brini (Arkansas), Ameer Speed (Michigan State), Tyrique Stevenson (Miami) and Jalen Kimber (Florida), among others.
Would any of those players play ahead of the talent competing in the Georgia secondary right now?
A ferocious front seven — four of which are projected first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — masked issues in the secondary last season, according to safety Chris Smith.
Capable Kirby
Smart may need to dip into the NCAA transfer portal after spring drills to find another experienced defensive back, as he did last season when the Bulldogs added Derion Kendrick from Clemson.
It might be hard to take Smart’s intense coaching, but the results speak for themselves when one looks at how Georgia defensive backs have been selected in the NFL draft and fared once in the league.
Smart has a capable staff and ample resources, and in his first six years as head coach has proven adept at problem-solving and team building.
But it’s going to take a lot of work from the staff, down into the ranks of the players and the team’s leaders, for Georgia to maintain the standard of excellence set last season.
Smart needs answers, and he has a lot of decisions to make.
Ultimately, the Georgia players will answer those questions by how they handle themselves on and off the field, and the level of commitment and accountability they are willing to make to one another.