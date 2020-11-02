REPORT: Georgia starting interior defensive linemen out for Florida game

ATHENS — Georgia football will be without Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester against Florida, according to a 247Sports report.

Rochester is out for the season with a torn ACL and Davis is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with an elbow injury, per Dawgs247 reporter Rusty Mansell.

Davis and Rochester went down with injuries during the Bulldogs’ 14-3 win at Kentucky.

Senior team captain Richard LeCounte is also out for the game after his motorcycle accident on Halloween Night left him hospitalized with a concussion and bruised ribs.

RELATED: Details from LeCounte’s dirt bike accident on Macon Highway

Georgia plays Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville with the SEC East Division and a trip to the SEC Championship Game likely on the line.

Other Georgia football players injured in the game included starting middle linebacker Quay Walker (neck), safety Lewis Cine (ankle) and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (unknown).

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was also limited in the second half and was seen limping after the game, per an ESPN report.

Coach Kirby Smart is expected to address the injuries on his Monday Zoom press conference.

Georgia-Florida Game Week

Beat-up Georgia opens as favorite for Florida game

Rivalry week starts early in NFL with Javon Wims punching Gator

Jordan Davis among 4 defensive starters injured

WATCH: Stetson Bennett discusses his performance

Zamir White records career-best day rushing

Why Richard LeCounte gets Georgia football game ball at Kentucky