Kirby Smart warns against Travon Walker comparisons for touted freshman Mykel Williams

ATHENS — One can understand why freshman defensive end Mykel Williams would be compared to Travon Walker. The two were both 5-star prospects from the state of Georgia. Williams was actually ranked higher than that of Walker in their respective recruiting classes, as Williams was the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 cycle and Walker came in at No. 22 in the 2019 cycle. They both lined up at defensive end, a spot that traditionally hasn’t been productive at Georgia. Willilams was spotted working with the Georgia defensive linemen during Tuesday’s practice. Walker started at the position last season, notching 6.0 sacks for the Bulldogs. So between the impressive physiques and high expectations — along with both coming from the state of Georgia — it’s easy to expect Williams to follow a similar trajectory of Walker. The latter contributed key snaps as a freshman, using his unreal athleticism to wow on special teams and come up with some timely stops late in the season.

Kirby Smart though wants any and all comparisons between the two to stop. It would downplay how special Walker is while also putting unfair standards on Williams. “We’re not going to replace Travon Walker; we don’t have another Travon Walker,” Smart said. “Those guys are once-in-a-lifetime players when they’re that size and that speed. So, we’re going to coach the guys we have and we’re going to teach them to play really hard and really physical. “Not have the expectation to be compared to someone else, because I don’t like those comparisons.”

Related: 5-star Georgia DL signee Mykel Williams wins Maxwell National Player of the Year honor To Smart’s point, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network recently pegged Walker to be the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. A lot would have to go right for Williams to go that high in the 2025 NFL Draft. When Walker arrived at Georgia in 2019, there was no one to compare him to. He was the first 5-star defensive linemen to sign with Georgia under Smart. He also didn’t enroll at Georgia in the spring, dulling some of the hype and excitement that followed him.