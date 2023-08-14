clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Stock Report", our weekly installment of who's stock is on the rise and those who have taken a hit this past week.

ATHENS — Saturday was a tough day for Georgia football, with the Bulldogs tackling the toughest opponent they’ll likely see all season amid a 106-degree heat index.

Georgia was playing against Georgia in Scrimmage One, of course, and Kirby Smart kept the throttle down on his players and assistant coaches throughout the action.

“I saw guys who could push through and guys that just couldn’t; they physically could not push through,” Smart said. “They’re not ready to contribute yet.”

To be clear, whatever effort was given was not going to be enough, as Smart subscribes to the theory that things can always be done better.

But some of these Bulldogs were genuinely “off” a bit, as far as meeting the championship standards set before them, and Smart let them and the media know.

“I think we were able to identify some guys who are maybe ready to play versus some guys who want no part of it,” Smart said, “because they can’t sustain and keep their level of focus up during the scrimmage.”

It’s a good bet those players are easily identifiable on tape and will be challenged to step up next Saturday in Scrimmage Two.

The season is fast approaching, though it seems a favorable slate with warm-up games against UT-Martin and Ball State before a home date with rebuilding South Carolina and yet another game in Athens against UAB.

Smart believes the sense of urgency is the same as it has been the past two seasons when Clemson and Oregon were the opening games on the schedule.

“Today was about playing Georgia, and you’re not going to play too many teams better than Georgia, so let’s go play Georgia,” Smart said after the scrimmage on Saturday.

“Let’s worry about that and not who our opponent is. Does that concern me? No, because I don’t really worry about who we’re playing until nine days out.”

Smart did express some position groups more than others, and there were plenty of expert witnesses in attendance to pass on some of the players who stood out more than others.

Stock Soaring

Ladd McConkey

From all accounts McConkey was strong all the way around, catching passes, running after the catch and even on jet sweeps.

Mekhi Mews

UGA needs a spark in the return game and will gladly welcome another open-field threat to utilize on offense. Mews was a developing story in spring drills and continues to evolve with yet another impressive scrimmage under his belt.

Oscar Delp

Delp has impossibility big shoes to fill with Darnell Washington moved on to the NFL, but being the best version of himself could be enough. Delp had some strong moments in Scrimmage One.

Stock Rising

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

The Georgia linebackers made life tough on the run game with JDJ, no doubt, anchoring that effort and helping fellow inside linebacker Xavian Sorey along.

Gunner Stockton

Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff continue to compete for One reps, but Stockton continues to show progress and efficiency working with the backups.

Roderick Robinson

The freshman is evolving quickly, showing running skills and balance behind what might be the best offensive line in the nation. The power run game has returned to Georgia.

Stock Even

Jordan Hall

Flashed with an impressive play, but Smart made it a point to say he a tough day, which indicates maybe he wasn’t able to sustain to UGA’s championship level.

“I think Jordan Hall is coming along,” Smart said. “He had a tough day. He’s got to grow up and be able to help us and play and be disruptive.”

Offensive line

For all the hype, Smart said he didn’t feel the offensive line was as effective in the scrimmage as it typically is throughout the week. That could have something to do with an inspired defensive line, but that’s not how the head coach chose to phrase things.

“If you just said, ‘I’m going to grade our o-line on their practices so far and then I’m going to grade them on this practice, I would’ve argued the practices up to this point have been a little better and a little more dominant than they maybe were today,” Smat said, “At least in the run game, maybe not in the pass game.”

