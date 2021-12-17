Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,591 (Dec. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the chaos that defined National Signing Day this year seemingly had little impact on Georgia’s pursuit of another elite recruiting class.

Georgia football podcast: Recruiting is getting harder, but UGA isn’t slowing down

Beginning of the show: The start of the early signing period for the 2022 class on Wednesday was arguably the craziest National Signing Day on record -- with the country’s No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter pulling off a shocking decision to sign with Jackson State standing out among plenty of other chaotic stories. However, no matter how bizarre things may have gotten around the sport, Georgia didn’t appear fazed as Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart found a way to orchestrate another elite class. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the impressive collection of defensive backs the Bulldogs added in this class and highlight a small statement from Smart that might not have gotten enough attention.