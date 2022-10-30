Kirby Smart recalls his fondest memory with Vince Dooley: ‘He’s the reason this program is what it is today’

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Kirby Smart’s mind was very clearly elsewhere when recapping the 42-20 Georgia win over Florida. He was very clearly thinking about Georgia legend Vince Dooley, who passed away at the age of 90 on Friday. Smart opened his press conference by speaking about the importance of Dooley. “It meant a lot for us to win that game for them and for all that Vince has meant to our university as such an ambassador to our program and really for all of college football,” Smart said. “So I know if he was looking down on that one he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know if he would have enjoyed the second one. He and Erk (Russell) probably had a laugh together about it. He’s meant so much to us. In honor of him and their family, it was special.”

Dooley served as the head coach of the program from 1964 through 1988. He was also the school's athletic director from 1979 through 2004. Even after departing the university in an official capacity, Dooley was a constant around the program. He'd pop in at press conferences from time to time, watching the program continue to grow long after he first planted the seeds to success.

“Coach Dooley is awesome,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I’d see in the training room every now and then. He was as sharp as a tack right up until the end. He was awesome for this University. Led us for years and years and years. He’s the reason this program is what it is today.” Dooley was on the field when Georgia won the national championship last January, sharing yet another special moment with Smart. From their time at Georgia, their paths crossed many a time. Smart found out shortly after the team landed in Jacksonville, with Derek Dooley, one of Vince’s four children, passing along the news to Smart.