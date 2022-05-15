Kirby Smart on 2022 Georgia football defense: ‘We just want to be No. 1 in the country’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows his defense will look different this season. It has to, after seeing five players from the 2021 unit taken in the first round of last month’s NFL draft. That doesn’t even include Nakobe Dean or Derion Kendrick, who started every game for the Bulldogs a season ago. Yet the expectations still remain high for what he wants out of his defense this season. In speaking with Paul Finebaum on Friday, Smart shared he still has lofty expectations for what he wants from his defense this coming season. “We want to play defense better than everybody else,” Smart told Finebaum. “What that number looks like, I don’t know. We just want to be No. 1 in the country. We want to be good at it.”

The number Smart mentions could be a reference to comments he made after the Clemson game last season which proved to be Georgia’s defensive mission statement for the season. “Everybody thinks we’re crazy,” Smart said after the 10-3 win over the Tigers. “They think, ‘You’ve never going to hold anyone to under 13 points in this day and age.’ Why can’t we?” Georgia went on to hold opponents to 10.2 points per game, the best mark in the country in terms of scoring defense. The Bulldogs also notched 49.0 sacks, the most in a season under Smart.

In addition to replacing all that talent from last season, Georgia also must replace its defensive coordinator. Dan Lanning is now the head coach of the Oregon Ducks, who face Georgia to open the 2022 season in Atlanta. Smart tabbed Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp with co-defensive coordinator responsibilities. Schumann will also continue to work with the inside linebackers and Muschamp has been spotted working with the safeties. Georgia also has two new defensive assistants in Fran Brown, who will work with the defensive backs, and Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who will coach the outside linebackers. As for the talent, Georgia is still better off than most on the defensive side of the ball. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Chris Smith and Kelee Ringo all return from last season and should be seen as the leaders of the 2022 Georgia defense. Leading pass rusher Robert Beal is also back for Georgia.