PHOTOS: Spring practice with the nation’s No. 1 prospect Arch Manning at Isidore Newman in New Orleans

This rep shares a collection of practice images from 5-star QB Arch Manning this week in New Orleans. He ranks as the nation's No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= NEW ORLEANS, La. -- There's an unmistakable section of the sidewalk by the football field at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

That campus is a unique locale in every right. The private, non-denominational school is only about 3.5 miles away from the famed Superdome in The Crescent City. It sits on 11 very tight acres. The cemetery on one side of the school offers a striking visual. The tips of some of the monuments are easily seen from every spot on the football field. But that sidewalk on the other side of the school also commands attention. If one doesn’t pay attention to a certain section up ahead, they will trip. Or just crash into it like a noob on their first Talladega turn.

That sidewalk sits underneath a giant tree that has to be at least 80 years old, if not a lot older than that. The root system underneath has pushed the cement of the sidewalk at least a foot off the ground. There is a lot at work going on there, but the sidewalk has yet to buckle or crack in half. It has been like that forever, I’m told. Maybe since the 1990s when Cooper Manning and then his brothers Peyton and Eli starred for Newman.

That sidewalk is at least a 2-star parallel to the old-school recruiting of the next Manning prodigy at quarterback for Newman. That would be Arch Manning. He is the son of Cooper. Cooper, as all the stories go, was the best athlete of Archie Manning’s three boys. He was also a quarterback up until his sophomore year but took to wide receiver to get on the field faster. Arch told me this week that his father was the one who taught him how to throw a football. He knew what he was doing there. Cooper was an All-State wideout for Newman. He was the first 1,000-yard receiver in Newman history in 1991. When Odell Beckham Jr. cracked the 1,000-yard mark in 2010, he joined Cooper as the only players in Newman’s history to accomplish that feat. When Cooper was set to go play at Ole Miss, he was told the summer before his freshman year he had spinal stenosis and couldn’t play anymore. That chapter of the Manning football story is probably not known to many, but it somehow just feels right to now see Arch’s progression in the game heading into his senior season. Arch was, obviously, named after his grandfather. The SEC legend who set the roots for this football family. The Newman senior is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 football prospect in the class of 2023. As far as that sidewalk goes, there’s a lot going on underneath the surface there. A lot of complexities, but on the street level, nothing has really changed over the years. Newman coach Nelson Stewart played with the Mannings in high school. He has said the family wants Arch’s recruitment to mirror what that process would look like some 20 or 30 years ago. Or at least try to shape it that way as much as possible.