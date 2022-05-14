WATCH: 5-star QB Arch Manning in action at Isidore Newman’s spring practice

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares another visual of 5-star QB prospect Arch Manning in New Orleans. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= NEW ORLEANS, La. -- DawgNation was at Isidore Newman this week watching 5-star QB Arch Manning work out for the first few days of spring practice prior to his final season at Newman.

Yes, that Manning family. Manning is a major target for Georgia’s recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. He had a visit last fall for the South Carolina game where he was well-received. Georgia fans spelled out his name and held signs wanting him to join the program. Alabama and Texas are also very much in the picture. Manning said this week that he was also interested in checking out Florida and LSU very soon.

If his last name was Jones, he’d still be an incredibly gifted high school quarterback prospect. Coaches from Alabama and Georgia dropped by his school to watch him practice this past week. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was in on Thursday to check out Manning. We’ve published stories so far that will give readers a comprehensive overview of what it is like to watch him at practice and a collection of images of what that looked like. That’s the words and the pictures. This post will deliver almost five minutes of clips of him at practice. Those early spring practice days have been built around competition.

There is a lot at stake with this season. Newman has never advanced past the semifinals of the Louisiana high school state playoffs. Everyone at Newman knows what. Cooper Manning, his father, couldn’t do it with his Newman teams. The same goes for Peyton and Eli. It is a quest for Arch and this 2022 team to create their own legacy at the school. “It is definitely so important to him,” Newman teammate and life-long friend Saint Villere said. “Both of our parents went here. His Dad went here. His uncles went here. None of them could ever go past the semifinals. Or maybe even the quarters. With us at Newman, we’ve never made it to the state championship. He’s so determined this year.” “He’s locked in. He’s more confident than ever and he’s excited.” William Randle has also been playing with Manning since they started out. That goes back to flag football when they were five years old.