College GameDay headed to Charlotte for Georgia-Clemson opener

Clemson played in four games that were featured on College GameDay last season, with the Tigers going 3-1 in those contests.

Georgia and Clemson will meet for the first time since 2014 on Sept. 4 and both teams should be ranked in the top-10 in the country when they take the field.

This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney meet as head coaches. It will also pit two Southern California quarterbacks against each other in Georgia’s JT Daniels and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei.