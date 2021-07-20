College GameDay headed to Charlotte for Georgia-Clemson opener
Clemson played in four games that were featured on College GameDay last season, with the Tigers going 3-1 in those contests.
Georgia and Clemson will meet for the first time since 2014 on Sept. 4 and both teams should be ranked in the top-10 in the country when they take the field.
This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney meet as head coaches. It will also pit two Southern California quarterbacks against each other in Georgia’s JT Daniels and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei.
“Obviously, it’s a huge game. It’s Clemson-Georgia, it’s two really good teams,” Daniels said when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “But I think the biggest thing for us as a team, as much as we get hyped for it, because it’s Georgia-Clemson, it’s a Week 1 game. You can win Week 1, you can beat Clemson by 100 and have a terrible season, you could lose to Clemson by 100 and have a great rest of the season.”
The Georgia-Clemson game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick and the game will air on ABC. Georgia won 45-21 when the two teams met in 2014.
