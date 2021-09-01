Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on his 2021 outlook: ‘I just don’t want it to end up like last year’
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint fractured his ankle in a loss to Florida last season. From there, things got even more difficult for the sophomore wide receiver.
The injury happened as Rosemy-Jacksaint was crossing the endzone and scoring his first career touchdown. Following the surgery, he was told he’d be out four to six months.
“After last year, after that game and how we lost, it was kind of depressing and sad,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I just don’t want it to end up like last year. We’ve been very distinctive on doing our job and competing.”
Rosemy-Jacksaint was cleared back in July and his presence at media interviews should point to him being 100 percent ready to go for the season-opener against Clemson.
The same cannot be said for the rest of Georgia’s wide receiver room though. George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock will not be playing as they recover from ACL injuries. Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton have also missed time in August due to minor injuries.
Related: Georgia football injury updates: WR Dominick Blaylock ‘close’ to returning for games
Getting a healthy Rosemy-Jacksaint should be a positive for the Georgia passing game. He impressed enough as a freshman to start two games last season while Pickens was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
He was also the highest-ranked wide receiver signed by Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class, as he was the No. 55 overall player. Rosemy-Jacksaint caught four passes for 62 yards last season.
On Saturday, he’ll get his first chance to play in a game with JT Daniels, as he was elevated into the starting role in the game that followed Rosemy-Jacksaint’s season-ending injury.
“The chemistry has been great. We really click on a great level,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We’ve been working on our chemistry all offseason. All the receivers feel like we have a great chance to perform.
Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t lacking confidence heading into the game, but that wasn’t always the case for him this offseason. He shared with the media how having to go through rehab and work his way back onto the field had a difficult impact on his mental health.
Thanks though to his strong work ethic, Rosemy-Jacksaint will be able to make it back onto the field and contribute for the Bulldogs against No. 3 Clemson.
“Mark is one of the hardest workers on the team. He keeps his head up just kept his and just kept chopping,” wide receiver Jaylen Johnson said. “I’m excited for him and the opportunity he has, along with the rest of the wide receivers, in front of us to show our abilities.”
With no Pickens, Rosemy-Jacksaint is a good candidate to potentially start at the X position for Georgia. Along with Jackson, Burton and Georgia’s other receivers, they’ll be looking to play a big part in a win for the Bulldogs.
For all that Rosemy-Jacksaint had to go through this offseason, that would mean quite a lot to him.
“I’m very appreciative of the fact that I’m able to go back out there and compete this year,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I’m very blessed for the opportunity because the injury could’ve been a lot worse than it was.”
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint updates injury status ahead of Clemson opener
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football’s sports medicine director Ron Courson has COVID-19
- Georgia football-Clemson live updates, injury report, practice news for week 1 game
- Jake Fromm back in NFL, former Georgia QB on Buffalo Bills practice squad
- WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart shrug off center issues, ready for ‘big boy football’
- Georgia football recruiting: September 1 arrives with a bang for 2023 class
- Steve Spurrier: Kirby Smart and Georgia football will ‘hit the top pretty soon’
- Mind game: How Georgia coach Kirby Smart handles magnitude of Clemson opener, title expectations