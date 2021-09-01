Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on his 2021 outlook: ‘I just don’t want it to end up like last year’

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint fractured his ankle in a loss to Florida last season. From there, things got even more difficult for the sophomore wide receiver. The injury happened as Rosemy-Jacksaint was crossing the endzone and scoring his first career touchdown. Following the surgery, he was told he’d be out four to six months. “After last year, after that game and how we lost, it was kind of depressing and sad,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I just don’t want it to end up like last year. We’ve been very distinctive on doing our job and competing.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint was cleared back in July and his presence at media interviews should point to him being 100 percent ready to go for the season-opener against Clemson. The same cannot be said for the rest of Georgia's wide receiver room though. George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock will not be playing as they recover from ACL injuries. Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton have also missed time in August due to minor injuries.

Getting a healthy Rosemy-Jacksaint should be a positive for the Georgia passing game. He impressed enough as a freshman to start two games last season while Pickens was sidelined with a shoulder injury. He was also the highest-ranked wide receiver signed by Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class, as he was the No. 55 overall player. Rosemy-Jacksaint caught four passes for 62 yards last season. On Saturday, he’ll get his first chance to play in a game with JT Daniels, as he was elevated into the starting role in the game that followed Rosemy-Jacksaint’s season-ending injury.