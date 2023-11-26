Georgia
31
Final
23
Georgia Tech
  • Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Florida Gators
    15
    Clemson Tigers
    16
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
    Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
  • Florida State Seminoles
    24
    Final
    Florida Gators
    15
    Clemson Tigers
    16
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
    Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia opens game week as favorite over Alabama in SEC Championship Game
Georgia football is a 4-point favorite to get its first-ever SEC Championship Game win over Alabama next Saturday, per Circa Sports.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: Georgia football holds top spot heading …
ATHENS — Georgia football has completed its regular season, winning each week and maintaining the No. 1 ranking in each edition of the AP Poll.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: Georgia football holds No. 1, but …
ATHENS — For the first time all season, a team ranked in the top 2 of the Coaches Poll lost. Ohio State fell 30-24 to Michigan, knocking the Buckeyes out of the top 5 of the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What social media is saying about Georgia football after beating Georgia …
ATHENS — Saturday was far from Georgia’s best effort. The Bulldogs gave up 205 rushing yards to Georgia Tech and after a late score, found themselves only up 31-23.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What social media is saying about Georgia football after beating …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Smart’s unbeaten Dawgs still have ‘a lot’ of things to fix

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia opens game week as favorite over Alabama in SEC Championship …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 things from Kirby Smart, Georgia parting shots from 31-23 win over …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: Georgia football holds No. 1, …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.