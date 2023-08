Welcome to “Things to Know” where you can pick up on the most important things to know entering into Georgia’s football games.

ATHENS — Georgia football has never been hotter, coming off back-to-back national championships and on the verge of winning a school-record 18th-straight game.

The Bulldogs play host to UT-Martin at 6 p.m. tonight on Sanford Stadium in a game that will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Here are 4 must-know things about tonight’s game