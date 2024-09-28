TUSCALOOSA, Ala., – Georgia has published a final update on edge rusher Mykel Williams ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Williams was given a game-time decision designation, still leaving some mystery in terms of how much Williams might play on Saturday.

Georgia has not had a standout pass rusher since the season-opening game against Clemson. He suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain.

Williams was able to do some drills at practice this week, head coach Kirby Smart told reporters.

Georgia will get defensive tackle Warren Brinson back for this game. He, like Williams, was injured against Clemson. He was not listed on the availability report.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall was listed as out.

The Bulldogs will lean on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse on the defensive line. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Damon Wilson could also help pick up some of Williams’ potential snaps.

As for the players who won’t play on Saturday, running back Roderick Robinson, wide receiver London Humphreys, wide receiver Sacovie White, and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge were listed as out.

Alabama has Richard Young, Jeremiah Alexander and Qua Russaw all listed as game-time decisions.

Georgia will only be able to bring 74 players to Alabama due to travel restrictions. That will likely be revealed 45 minutes before kickoff

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama