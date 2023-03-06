Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace nets 800th victory, chasing more titles

Wallace reflected on the accomplishment with GeorgiaDogs.com staff writer John Frierson earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings in Athens some 38 years ago in Frierson’s in-depth piece

“You kind of start, you get your first job, you’re excited and you want to build something that’s special,” said Wallace, originally from Portland, Ore.

“You take over team that had never had a national ranking and had a losing record the year before, and you go, ‘Well, this is an opportunity to build something special in one of the greatest college towns in America,’ ” Wallace said. “It’s an amazing place and I pinch myself that I’ve only had one job and have been able to stay here this long. It’s been a heck of a ride.”

UGA has made sure Wallace has had some of the most elite facilities to recruit to in the nation, in addition to the strong in-state recruiting most all Bulldogs’ programs benefit from.

More than $30 million has been poured into the Georgia tennis facilities over the past five years, including a $26.7 million renovation to the indoor facility targeted for completion in December.

Wallace, who has won two NCAA championships (1994, 2000) and four USA/ITA Indoor titles (1994, 1995, 2002, 2019), has everything it takes to compete for what would be a third NCAA title.

Wallace is the winningest active head women’s tennis coach in the country, and his 800 wins rank second only to former Indiana coach Lin Loring, who had 846 over his 44 seasons.