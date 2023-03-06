Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace nets 800th victory, chasing more titles
ATHENS — Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace recorded a milestone victory — his 800th — when the Bulldogs beat Missouri 4-0 on Sunday
Wallace reflected on the accomplishment with GeorgiaDogs.com staff writer John Frierson earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings in Athens some 38 years ago in Frierson’s in-depth piece
“You kind of start, you get your first job, you’re excited and you want to build something that’s special,” said Wallace, originally from Portland, Ore.
“You take over team that had never had a national ranking and had a losing record the year before, and you go, ‘Well, this is an opportunity to build something special in one of the greatest college towns in America,’ ” Wallace said. “It’s an amazing place and I pinch myself that I’ve only had one job and have been able to stay here this long. It’s been a heck of a ride.”
UGA has made sure Wallace has had some of the most elite facilities to recruit to in the nation, in addition to the strong in-state recruiting most all Bulldogs’ programs benefit from.
More than $30 million has been poured into the Georgia tennis facilities over the past five years, including a $26.7 million renovation to the indoor facility targeted for completion in December.
Wallace, who has won two NCAA championships (1994, 2000) and four USA/ITA Indoor titles (1994, 1995, 2002, 2019), has everything it takes to compete for what would be a third NCAA title.
Wallace is the winningest active head women’s tennis coach in the country, and his 800 wins rank second only to former Indiana coach Lin Loring, who had 846 over his 44 seasons.
“You never really ever want it to be about you — it’s about the University of Georgia,” Wallace told Frierson. “It’s about the athletic department, women’s tennis, and it’s mostly about all of these great players that have come through this program.”
Wallace came through UGA himself, although his career started in Utah. Indeed, Wallace became a transfer before it was fashionable, switching over to George for the final two years of his collegiate career.
“It was always a dream to be able to play at a school like this, and then to be able to coach at your alma mater, that’s super special in itself,” Wallace said in the GeorgiaDogs.com story. “For me, I feel super fortunate that I’ve spent my whole career here at this school that I absolutely love.”
Fifth-year UGA player Meg Kowalski explained how special it is to be a part of Wallace’s 800th win.
“It’s so incredible and it’s such an honor to be on the team that’s a part of 800, as it was for the players that were there for 700 or 600,” Kowalski said to Frierson after last Sunday’s match.
“He’s so deserving of all this, and he’s really built this program. To see him continuing to reach milestones like this is so amazing.”
No. 6-ranked Georgia women’s team is off to a 9-3 start this season and next play at Kentucky at noon on Friday.
Win No. 800 results
Doubles Results
1. #28 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) def. Inah Canete/Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-22.
2. #30 Meg Kowalski/Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Emelie Schwarte/Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 6-03.
3. Anastasiia Lopata/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) vs. Laura Masic/Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 4-3, unfinished
Singles Result
1. #6 Lea Ma (UGA) def. Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-2, 6-12.
2. #18 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) vs. #117 Laura Masic (MIZ) 6-1, 5-3, unfinished3.
3. #76 Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-2, 6-34.
4. #78 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) def. Inah Canete (MIZ) 6-3, 6-15.
5. #112 Meg Kowalski (UGA) vs. Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished
6. Guillermina Grant (UGA) vs. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 6-3, 5-2, unfinished