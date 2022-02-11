WATCH: Determining what would be a successful 2022 season for Kirby Smart, Georgia football
Georgia won a national championship in 2021. So what comes next?
While many are still basking in the afterglow of Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama, the Bulldogs have already begun to prepare for the 2022 season. The offseason workouts, which many players pointed to as a key reason for Georgia’s success, have already begun while coaches begin formulating a plan for next season.
Repeating won’t be easy for Georgia, as the Bulldogs will send 14 players to the NFL combine, the most of any college program. The Bulldogs also saw eight players enter the transfer portal in January, with five of those players ending up at SEC programs.
“We’ve got a great group of guys coming out, and I think that’s very evident when you look at our current roster here and the guys we have training - we have some holes,” Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day. “Every year, you go into that team meeting, the meeting after you’re through with your season, regardless of how your season ended, and you’re looking around going, “Where is everybody at?”
The Bulldogs will put the pads back on in March with the start of spring practice. Georgia open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3 in what will be one of their tougher games of the regular season. Former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be leading the Ducks, as he takes over as the head coach in Oregon.
Georgia though will likely be favored in every regular-season game in 2022. The Bulldogs bring back key contributors in Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter while also signing the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.
So what does a successful season look like for Kirby Smart and the Georgia program? Do the Bulldogs need to take down Alabama once again? Will making the College Football Playoff suffice? Is making the SEC championship game a minimum requirement?
The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Jeff Sentell discuss that and more on this episode of Cover 4.
Determining what would be a successful 2022 season for Kirby Smart, Georgia football
Among some of the other topics covered:
- How can Georgia avoid an LSU-type letdown?
- What must Georgia do to make up for its departures from the 2021 team?
- What is Georgia’s biggest area of concern?
- What will Georgia do with its defensive back opening?
- What happens next with Scott Cochran?
- How does the situation at Auburn impact Georgia?
- Which player will be worth watching at spring practice?
Cover 4 Live airs on the DawgNation homepage and social feeds.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: What we need to learn about UGA before G-Day
- Former Bulldog Richard Seymour elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Kirby Smart and Georgia offense relevant in high-profile recruitment of Arch Manning
- Transfer portal, NIL and ‘The hard part’: How Georgia football juggles challenges of modern recruiting
- Georgia football announces G-Day date, spring practice schedule
- Georgia football program leads nation 14 players receiving NFL combine invitations
- Returning production numbers show Georgia will need offense to shine early in 2022
- Georgia football podcast: The perfect response to ESPN’s biggest concern about UGA
- Georgia offense expected to continue to funnel through Stetson Bennett in spring drills
- Ryqueze McElderry: 2023 OL is hunkered down as a UGA commit despite a big push from Alabama
UGA News
- WATCH: Determining what would be a successful 2022 season for Kirby Smart, Georgia football
- Georgia football podcast: What we need to learn about UGA before G-Day
- Georgia football podcast: The perfect response to ESPN’s biggest concern about UGA
- Georgia football podcast: A big difference between Kirby Smart and his latest recruiting rival
- Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest rivals appears on the verge of meltdown