WATCH: Determining what would be a successful 2022 season for Kirby Smart, Georgia football

While many are still basking in the afterglow of Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama, the Bulldogs have already begun to prepare for the 2022 season. The offseason workouts, which many players pointed to as a key reason for Georgia’s success, have already begun while coaches begin formulating a plan for next season.

Repeating won’t be easy for Georgia, as the Bulldogs will send 14 players to the NFL combine, the most of any college program. The Bulldogs also saw eight players enter the transfer portal in January, with five of those players ending up at SEC programs.

“We’ve got a great group of guys coming out, and I think that’s very evident when you look at our current roster here and the guys we have training - we have some holes,” Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day. “Every year, you go into that team meeting, the meeting after you’re through with your season, regardless of how your season ended, and you’re looking around going, “Where is everybody at?”

The Bulldogs will put the pads back on in March with the start of spring practice. Georgia open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3 in what will be one of their tougher games of the regular season. Former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be leading the Ducks, as he takes over as the head coach in Oregon.

Georgia though will likely be favored in every regular-season game in 2022. The Bulldogs bring back key contributors in Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter while also signing the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.

So what does a successful season look like for Kirby Smart and the Georgia program? Do the Bulldogs need to take down Alabama once again? Will making the College Football Playoff suffice? Is making the SEC championship game a minimum requirement?

The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Jeff Sentell discuss that and more on this episode of Cover 4.

