Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2243 (Dec. 5, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams digs into some candid comments by Carson Beck that show he is ready for the rematch with Texas for the SEC Championship. Also, UGA Legend Terrence Edwards stops by to talk about Georgia’s big haul on National Signing Day.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck shared thoughts on UGA’s 2024 season that fans shouldn’t miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the candid comments by Carson Beck that show he’s getting ready for the rematch

20-minute mark: Kirby Smart address the drops by UGA wide receivers.

30-minute mark: Final thoughts from UGA’s signing class

35-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show

50-minute mark: Former UGA great Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.