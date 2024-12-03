Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2241 (Dec 3, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams digs into why Texas may be featuring both of its quarterbacks quite a bit in the rematch with UGA. Plus, we hear from Kirby Smart about why his defense is struggling to find some consistency. Later, our insider Connor Riley joins the show to preview the SEC Championship and what we expect from the CFP rankings tonight.

Georgia football podcast: Could Texas could have surprise in store for UGA with Arch Manning?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at how the rematch between Georgia and Texas could be impacted if Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning plays more this time.

20-minute mark: I discuss a frank comment from UGA safety Malaki Starks.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview the SEC championship game, tonight’s release of the latest College Football Playoff top 25 and National Signing Day.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the hidden meaning behind the flag-planting controversy from the weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.