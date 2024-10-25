Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2315 (Oct. 25, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart is warning UGA fans about the weeks to come.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart warns that the next few weeks could be ‘scary’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at why Kirby Smart told an Atlanta radio station on Thursday there could be some “scary” weeks on the horizon for UGA.

15-minute mark: I recap some of the biggest recruiting stories of the last week that could’ve been overshadowed by UGA’s win at Texas.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to share the latest on UGA’s attempt to hold on to one of its top 2025 commits.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a final recap of some of the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: I share an inspiring behind-the-scenes look at Mark Richt as he encouraged the UGA football team earlier this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.