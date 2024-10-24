Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2314 (Oct 24, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at the high praise the Dawgs are getting after the Texas win and why Kirby Smart still sees problems. Plus we hear from Coach Smart and David Pollack during a special night at Mark Richt’s charity event, the 2024 Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl. New SEC legend and UGA great Terrence Edwards joins the show to chat about the big win over Texas.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says what fans have waited to hear about UGA defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Greg McElroy said about the Georgia defense comparing it to the historic 2021 unit after the Bulldogs’ win at Texas on Saturday night.

10-minute mark: I share an exclusive interview I was able to conduct with Kirby Smart as part of the 2024 Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including controversy involving so-called “pumped-in” crowd noise for Tennessee against Alabama last weekend.

40-minute mark: I discuss a cool moment involving former UGA great David Pollack and Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker last night, and share an interview I was able to conduct with Pollack.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.