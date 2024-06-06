Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2218 (June 6, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will react to the UGA commitment of 5-star linebacker Zayden Walker. He will also look ahead to what the next domino to fall could be for the 2025 signing class. Later in the show, UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to share what he’s heard about 4-star wide receiver Travis Smith Jr.’s official visit to UGA this past weekend. He’ll also weigh in on Kirby Smart’s latest challenge to Carson Beck.

Georgia football podcast: UGA anticipating ‘smashing success’ in recruiting after Zayden Walker’s commitment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at five-star LB Zayden Walker’s UGA commitment.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of four-star WR Travis Smith discussing what he liked about his UGA official visit.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a high-profile Alabama transfer discussing the role NIL played in his decision.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.