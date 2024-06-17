Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2225 (June 17, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into one statistical trend that favors the Georgia Bulldogs to win the National Championship in 2024. He will also peer into what national college football analyst Greg McElroy is saying about the Dawgs. Later in the show former UGA great Jon Stinchcomb stops by to talk Clean, Old Fashioned Hate of Georgia Tech and how Carson Beck will fare in his second season under center.

Georgia football podcast: One big reason why UGA could win the national championship again in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share a stat from CBS Sports that explains why UGA could have an edge over other national championship contenders.

15-minute mark: I discuss what an anonymous coach said in a preseason magazine about UGA quarterback Carson Beck.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on four-star WR CJ Wiley.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.