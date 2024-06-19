Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2227 (June 19, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the hype that UGA defensive back Joenel Aguero is getting from the national media. Brandon will also hit on the big de-commitment news from UGA target Isaiah Gibson out of Warner Robins. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to talk about the optimism building around UGA running back Roderick Robinson. Finally Brandon will dive into reports that Ohio State could be getting creative with how they use transfer safety Caleb Downs.

Georgia football podcast: CBS predicts former 5-star recruit to become ‘breakout star’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at what CBS recently said about Joenel Aguero’s chances for a breakout season.

15-minute mark: I discuss Isaiah Gibson’s decommitment from USC and Ryan Montgomery’s performance at Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a new possible role for a former Alabama star.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.