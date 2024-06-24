Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2230 (June 24, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a recent viral TikTok video that shows why UGA head coach Kirby Smart is so good at recruiting. Brandon will also look ahead to a potential commitment that the Dawgs could get on Monday. Later in the show, former UGA great Jon Stinchcomb stops by to talk about which players are set for breakout seasons and his thoughts on UGA baseball star Charlie Condon winning the coveted ‘Golden Spikes’ award. Finally Brandon will share his thoughts on potential changes coming to the NCAA signing period.

Georgia football podcast: Behind the scenes look at why Kirby Smart’s a great recruiter

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at a fun video that came to light of Kirby Smart’s recent FaceTime call with five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson.

10-minute mark: I discuss a look back on a prediction involving Smart that’s proved to be hilariously wrong.

15-minute mark: I preview the commitment announcement for in-state offensive lineman Dontrell Glover.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a surprising contract extension for one of the league’s new coaches.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.