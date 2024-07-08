Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2239 (July 8th, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams sets the table for what could be another big day for UGA recruiting. Plus, we will also breakdown 4-star CB Shamari Earls flip from South Carolina to UGA. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to look ahead to SEC media days next week.

UGA could be set to add multiple commits today

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at UGA adding an intriguing prospect to its 2024 class and a preview of four-star safety Jaylan Morgan’s commitment announcement.

15-minute mark: I react to four-star defensive back Shamari Earls flipping from South Carolina to Georgia.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.