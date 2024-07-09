Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2240 (July 9th, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down the Dawgs player representatives for SEC media days. Plus, a look at how UGA is enticing fans to give to NIL collective.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA announces representatives for SEC Media Days

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at who UGA is bringing to SEC media days next week and why one of the choices provides an opportunity for fun speculation.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s clever idea for generating NIL revenue by inviting donors to practice.

15-minute mark: I discuss four-star safety Jaylan Morgan’s UGA commitment.

20-minute mark: I discuss the other players from around the league heading to SEC media days.

35-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.