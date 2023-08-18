Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,011 (Aug. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently said about why he doesn’t have Georgia No. 1 to begin the upcoming season -- including some skepticism about the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN GameDay host cast doubts on ‘unproven’ UGA QBs

Beginning of the show: Georgia obviously has a monumental task ahead of it as it seeks a replacement for two-time national champion and 2022 Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett, but UGA fans believe that someone from the trio competing to become the next Bulldogs starter have a chance to create his own formidable legacy at the position.

ESPN’s Rece Davis apparently isn’t so sure. Davis has famously touted Michigan as his preseason No. 1 this offseason, and recently doubled down on that claim, citing the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation as his reason why.

I’ll discuss more on the topic today -- including why Davis might be wrong.