clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfile

Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,011 (Aug. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently said about why he doesn’t have Georgia No. 1 to begin the upcoming season -- including some skepticism about the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN GameDay host cast doubts on ‘unproven’ UGA QBs

Beginning of the show: Georgia obviously has a monumental task ahead of it as it seeks a replacement for two-time national champion and 2022 Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett, but UGA fans believe that someone from the trio competing to become the next Bulldogs starter have a chance to create his own formidable legacy at the position.

ESPN’s Rece Davis apparently isn’t so sure. Davis has famously touted Michigan as his preseason No. 1 this offseason, and recently doubled down on that claim, citing the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation as his reason why.

I’ll discuss more on the topic today -- including why Davis might be wrong.

15-minute mark: I discuss the injury setback for UGA freshman tight end Lawson Luckie.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how some quarterback injuries could impact one of the biggest games on the slate for Week 1.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

ArticleArticle Latest DawgNation Daily Podcast
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: ESPN GameDay host casts doubts on ‘unproven’ UGA …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: History might be working against UGA this season
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes a shot at UGA’s …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: CBS writer explains how UGA can complete …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Todd Hartley explains how UGA maintains its …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

5-star OT Josh Petty: ‘You are going to win national championships if …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why Brock Bowers, Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart are all big fans of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Chris Cole: Georgia football target now plans an 11th-hour official …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker champions new phrase, looks to ‘make …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.