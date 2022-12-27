Georgia football podcast: UGA fans seeking evidence of good news on key injury
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,851 (Dec. 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey ahead of the Peach Bowl showdown vs. Ohio State.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was questioned again to begin the week about the status of a couple of his key offensive contributors who are dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon both left the SEC championship game win vs. LSU with injuries, but at least in the case of McConkey, there could be some evidence he’s on he’s on his way to a recovery.
I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I share other comments from Smart during his Peach Bowl arrival press conference from Monday.
30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I share some audio from Ohio State coach Ryan Day talking about the Bulldogs.
50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to preview the matchup against the Buckeyes.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.