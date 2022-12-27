Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,851 (Dec. 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey ahead of the Peach Bowl showdown vs. Ohio State.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans seeking evidence of good news on key injury

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was questioned again to begin the week about the status of a couple of his key offensive contributors who are dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon both left the SEC championship game win vs. LSU with injuries, but at least in the case of McConkey, there could be some evidence he’s on he’s on his way to a recovery.

I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.