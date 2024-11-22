Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2335 (Nov 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Georgia Tech is already starting to run its mouth after a close win over NC State.

Georgia Football Podcast: Georgia Tech already trash talking ahead of rivalry game with UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at some trash talk from Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and some of his players after last night’s win for the Yellow Jackets against NC State.

15-minute mark: I share audio of a prominent national analyst taunting Kirby Smart about UGA’s Playoff ranking.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share the latest news on the Bulldogs’ 2025 class.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why LSU fans were furious with Brian Kelly last night.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.