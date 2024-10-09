Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2303 (Oct. 9, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans how Kirby Smart is navigating another arrest problem.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart might be facing his most significant challenge at UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at the aftermath of Colbie Young’s arrest and how Kirby Smart is taking the leadership challeng head on.

15-minute mark: I discuss a comment from an ESPN personality that some UGA fans might not like, and I explain why the race for the College Football Playoff is about to get much more interesting.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an Alabama defensive lineman making a surprising announcement about entering the transfer portal.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.