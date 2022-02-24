Georgia football podcast: 5 former 5-star recruits that could breakout in 2022

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,638 (Feb. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five former five-star signees that could be ready for breakout seasons for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: 5 former five-star recruits that could breakout in 2022

Beginning of the show: I continue my pre-recorded vacation shows with a look at some former five-star UGA signees that could be set for big seasons.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.