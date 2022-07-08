Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,728 (July 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why talent alone isn’t enough to explain why Georgia won a national championship last season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s secret to success involves more than just talent

Beginning of the show: Sometimes it seems the average college football observer sees Georgia as little more than a collection former elite recruits, and to them, the program’s success is solely attributed to Coach Kirby Smart’s ability to acquire that talent.

However, a closer look at UGA’s national championship last season reveals there was a possibly hidden component to what the Bulldogs were able to accomplish.