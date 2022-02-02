Georgia football podcast: Bryan McClendon brings strong credentials to challenging task at UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,618 (Jan. 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the challenge awaiting new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon as he begins work at UGA.
Georgia football podcast: Bryan McClendon brings credentials to challenging task at UGA
Beginning of the show: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show off the top of the broadcast due to some technical issues that prevented us from airing in our traditional format.
15-minute mark: New Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon faces a bit of a tough task with the Bulldogs. UGA has established itself as a recruiting power, but wide receiver arguably lags behind the other position groups in terms of perception from elite prospects who apparently see limited opportunities to put up prolific stats in the Bulldogs’ successful -- but slightly conservative offense.
I’ll discuss on today’s show how McClendon can help rebrand the receiver position and allow UGA to recruit wideouts as well as it does most every other position.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the ongoing debacle with Auburn’s coaching staff.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.