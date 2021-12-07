Georgia football podcast: UGA fans’ QB concerns briefly overshadow Playoff excitement

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,583 (Dec. 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship -- including the debate about whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels should be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans’ quarterback concerns briefly overshadow Playoff excitement

Beginning of the show: Georgia learned Sunday it would be in the College Football Playoff for just the second time since the event’s inception in 2014 -- earning an Orange Bowl berth in the national semifinal vs. Michigan. However, the postseason announcement served as a small consolation to UGA fans still shellshocked from the Bulldogs’ humbling loss to Alabama in the SEC championship.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why the excitement for the upcoming game vs. the Wolverines is briefly being put on hold while fans engage in debate about whether JT Daniels should replace Stetson Bennett as UGA’s starting quarterback.