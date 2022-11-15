Georgia football podcast: UGA shouldn’t forget Kentucky coach’s bulletin board material
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,822 (Nov. 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow said during the offseason about the Wildcats having their game with UGA circled as a possible breakout win.
Beginning of the show: Back during the offseason, we highlighted some comments from Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow made during a radio interview in which he predicted trouble for Georgia when it visited Lexington in November. Well, that week has arrived, and now we’re providing a reminder on today’s show of what was said as a way of spicing up the anticipation for Saturday’s game against the Wildcats.
15-minute mark: I discuss four-star defensive back Daniel Harris decommitting from UGA, and what that means for the Bulldogs’ 2023 class.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to share thoughts on wide receiver AD Mitchell’s status ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Kentucy.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the College Football Playoff top 25, which will be released again Tuesday night.
45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.