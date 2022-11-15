Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,822 (Nov. 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow said during the offseason about the Wildcats having their game with UGA circled as a possible breakout win.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shouldn’t forget Kentucky coach’s bulletin board material

Beginning of the show: Back during the offseason, we highlighted some comments from Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow made during a radio interview in which he predicted trouble for Georgia when it visited Lexington in November. Well, that week has arrived, and now we’re providing a reminder on today’s show of what was said as a way of spicing up the anticipation for Saturday’s game against the Wildcats.

15-minute mark: I discuss four-star defensive back Daniel Harris decommitting from UGA, and what that means for the Bulldogs’ 2023 class.