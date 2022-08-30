Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,767 (Aug. 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from Oregon when the Ducks travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the season opener Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: One thing some UGA fans might not know about Oregon

Beginning of the show: Oregon, Georgia’s season-opening opponent Saturday, has had a national presence for a number of years. When the Ducks first made a name for themselves by playing for the BCS national championship in 2010, they were coached by Chip Kelly -- who was known for his innovative and up-tempo offensive style. When Oregon made the College Football Playoff in 2014, its quarterback was Marcus Mariota, the Heisman Trophy winner that season, and the catalyst for an explosive attack that piled up plenty of points.

Those previous memories of Oregon have probably caused some fans to assume that the Ducks will bring a similarly-styled team into Atlanta to take on UGA, but in recent years, Oregon’s playing personality has been quite different than the one that made it famous.