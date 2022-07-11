Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,731 (July 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson’s commitment means for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: 3 things to know about 4-star LB Raylen Wilson’s commitment

Beginning of the show: Georgia has used dominant linebacker play to propel its best teams so far during the Kirby Smart Era -- including a pair of Butkus Award winners, Roquan Smith in 2017 and Nakobe Dean last year.

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson’s commitment to UGA on Sunday suggests the Bulldogs’ legacy at the position could also continue for years to come. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.