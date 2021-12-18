Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,592 (Dec. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the Bulldogs’ 2022 offensive signees suggest about the program’s future on that side of the ball.

Georgia football podcast: What the 2022 class means for the future of UGA’s offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed a few topics Wednesday related to the 2022 signing class -- including thoughts on quarterback Gunner Stockton as well as the wide receivers and offensive linemen the program added on Signing Day. I’ll share what Smart had to say on today’s show and discuss what that could mean for UGA’s future on offense.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to recap the start of the early signing period -- including the signee DawgNation should be most excited about.